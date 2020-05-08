US President Trump and PM Muhyiddin discuss Covid-19 fight in 30-minute phone call

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin receiving a phone call from the United States of America President Donald J Trump at his residence in Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that he received a phone call from US President Donald Trump tonight.

“Apart from congratulating me and the new government, we declared our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between Malaysia and the United States,” he wrote in a short Facebook post.

The prime minister said several issues were discussed during the 30-minute conversation, including Covid-19 and the role that the international community can play in combating the pandemic.

“In the conversation that lasted 30 minutes, President Trump and I discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as our respective country’s approaches to tackling it.

“We also emphasised the importance of cooperation among members of the international community to reduce the pandemic’s impact on the well-being of society and the global economy.

“These efforts include improving cooperation in the vaccine and medication development as well as equal access to a Covid-19 vaccine once it is available.

“At the same time, both countries will also support a deal to ensure a smooth supply chain of critical equipment and other items, especially during this global health crisis,” Muhyiddin wrote.

The prime minister ended his post by saying that the two leaders had exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in the context of maintaining international peace and security.