Muhyiddin: Death of Ismail Kamus a huge loss to ‘dakwah’ in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin described the death of prominent Islamic preacher Datuk Ismail Kamus as a huge loss to dakwah in Malaysia.

While expressing his sadness over the passing of Ismail early today, Muhyiddin said the religious scholar was a leader who had contributed so much for the country through his dakwah activities, which he was committed to doing all his life.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news about the death of Tuan Guru Ustaz Datuk Haji Ismail Bin Haji Kamus early today.

“His passing is indeed a huge loss to dakwah in Malaysia,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin also extended his condolences to Ismail’s family and prayed that his soul would be placed among the righteous.

The preacher, who was also the founder of the Malaysian DarusSalam Islamic Medical Association died at his home in Ampang at about 12.30am.

The sad news was confirmed through his official Facebook.

Ismail, 72, was previously treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for heart attack and mild stroke, as well as lung infections.

He was Gombak Setia State Assemblyman for one term, from 1999 to 2004, and a former member of the PAS Central Committee. ― Bernama