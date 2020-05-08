JPJ to reopen 13 more services from May 11

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) will reopen 13 more services involving commercial vehicles beginning May 11.

RTD, in a statement today said, services include renewal of the motor vehicle licence (LKM) for e-hailing/ taxi/ rental vehicles; renewal of public service vehicle (PSV) licence for e-hailing/ taxi/ rental vehicles; new registration for commercial vehicles; ownership change of commercial vehicles; and various applications, including for vintage or classic status; commercial vehicle modification and A16 (weight and dimensions).

In addition, transactions at the RTD headquarters involving weight certification; vehicle technical plan; installation of headlights, PE or consultant registration; component type approval (CTA) and vehicle type approval (VTA) will also be available, it said.

“The counter service operates on weekdays only, from 8 am to 3 pm. However, transactions after 11 am are limited to e-payment only,” the statement said.

It also said that owners of private vehicles were still exempted from renewing their LKM and driver’s licence during the movement control order (MCO) period as announced by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on March 24, provided that the vehicle’s insurance is still valid. — Bernama