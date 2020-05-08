FT Ministry begins job placement scheme for KL’s homeless

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said under the auspices of the ministry, City Hall (DBKL) and the KL Federal Territory Labour Department, the Job Preparation and Interview Programme is now implemented. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Federal Territories Ministry is launching a scheme to ease the city's homeless population back into society by offering them training and job placements.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said under the auspices of the ministry, City Hall (DBKL) and the KL Federal Territory Labour Department, the Job Preparation and Interview Programme is now implemented.

“Asides from job opportunities, the programme will also give the opportunity for skills training to the homeless via Pusat Giat Mara and the KL Industrial Training Institute. It is also assisted by several other ministries, agencies, and NGOs,” he said in a statement.

On May 5, the Labour Department along with the ministry and DBKL conducted briefing sessions in three temporary homeless shelters located in Desa Tasik, Ampang Hilir, and Sentul Perdana.

“Six more career and interview briefings will be held in temporary homeless shelters next week. Three companies, Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd, Hartalega NGC Sdn Bhd dan Harumi Brands Sdn Bhd, have conducted screening interviews on 72 individuals and 21 have since been offered jobs, to begin on May 13.

“The remaining 51 people will be interviewed by other employers in the near future,” Annuar said.

Nine other employers have also been identified by the department as fulfilling its criteria and in line with the International Trade and Industry Ministry's standard operating procedure. All of them will provide accomodations, fulfill the minimum wage requirement under the Minimum Wages Order 2020, and in compliance with the regulations under the Employment Act 1955.

“The homeless will also benefit from perks including annual leave, sick leave, paid leave, overtime, and others under the Act. Social Security Organisation protection and Employees' Provident Fund contribution is also made compulsory for them.

“This job placement programme is expected to provide employment to over 300 homeless individuals in the first phase. It is my wish to ensure they have a better life and future ahead of them, and do not return to the streets after this,” said the minister.

It is estimated nearly 1,000 people are currently being housed in 12 temporary shelters, 71 of whom are foreigners. As of yesterday, the shelters include 670 men, 79 women, and four children.