Deputy finance minister: 997,000 workers benefitted from RM1.2b Socso wage subsidy scheme

KOTA KINABALU, May 8 — Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri said thus far the government has allocated a total of RM1.2 billion to 997,000 workers from 117,000 employers throughout the first month of the wage subsidy scheme.

He said the wage subsidy scheme was implemented through the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“The employers involved are those affected by the movement control order (MCO) which came into effect on March 18,” he said in a statement here today.

As of May 4, Socso had received applications from as many as 256,000 employers involving two million workers, he said.

“However, after careful consideration, a total of 235,000 employers have been given the approval thus far which involved an allocation of RM1.7 billion.

“Employers that require the wage subsidy scheme can register with Socso and the deadline is on September 15, 2020. Those who need detailed information on the scheme can visit the website at perkeso.gov.my,” he added. — Bernama



