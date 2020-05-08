Covid-19: Palestinian embassy expresses appreciation to Malaysia for medical aid

File picture of face shields at UiTM Seri Iskandar Art and Fashion workshop April 9, 2020. The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Malaysia thanked the Malaysian government for contributing medical supplies to its country to fight Covid-19. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Malaysia thanked the Malaysian government for contributing medical supplies to its country to fight Covid-19.

According to the embassy in a statement, the supplies came at the right time as countries around the world are battling the pandemic.

Last Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar in cooperation with NGO Amal THZ handed the contribution — comprising 1 million face masks, 500,000 rubber gloves and 500 face shields — to Ambassador of Palestine Walid Abu Ali.

“We will make sure that the contribution will reach Palestinians whether in Jerusalem, West Bank or Gaza, and Palestine’s Ministry of Health will be responsible for the distribution to all the hospitals there,” said the statement.

The embassy added that the aid will be sent to Palestine on Sunday (May 10) by Air Asia via Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan.

“We expressed our view to the Malaysian government on using the same flight to take back Palestinians stranded here, and Wisma Putra promised to look into it,” said the embassy. — Bernama