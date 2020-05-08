Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences over Ustaz Ismail Kamus’ family

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah hope that the family remain strong in the face of these difficult times. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed their condolences to the family of prominent Islamic preacher Datuk Ismail Kamus, who died early today.

While expressing sadness over the news, Their Majesties also hoped that the family remain strong in the face of these difficult times.

“His deeds, services, and contributions as Islamic preacher and the founder of the Malaysian Darussalam Islamic Medical Association are greatly appreciated by Their Majesties,” according to a posting on the official Istana Negara’s Instagram page today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also prayed that Ismail’s soul will be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

The preacher died at his home in Ampang 30 minutes past midnight and was laid to rest at the AU4 Muslim cemetery in Taman Lembah Keramat at 11am today.

Ismail, 72, was previously treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for heart attack and mild stroke, as well as lung infections.

He was Gombak Setia State Assemblyman for one term, from 1999 to 2004, and a former member of the PAS Central Committee. ― Bernama