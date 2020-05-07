King, Queen wish Buddhists Happy Wesak Day

A devotee prays outside the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya on Wesak Day May 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished Happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists in the country.

The royal couple said the Covid-19 outbreak not only brought new challenges to Malaysians from all walks of life but has also created new environments in daily life.

“May this meaningful day for the Buddhists be celebrated with the new norms and with utmost concern for our personal, family and community safety.

“Be patient with this challenge and let us all come together and play a role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” wrote the couple in the posting on their Istana Negara Instagram account today. — Bernama