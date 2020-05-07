Ismail Sabri: Thank you to all civil servants who have served throughout Covid-19 outbreak

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said if previously there were negative impressions of civil servants, they have proven otherwise during this critical period. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his heartfelt thanks to all civil servants who are involved in battling the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak throughout the last few months.

He said if previously there were negative impressions of civil servants, they have proven otherwise during this critical period.

“I am impressed with their performance and this includes 'backliners', or those working behind the scenes. We should recognise their contributions too.

“The civil servants have proven that they are fully committed to helping contain Covid-19,” he said during a “live” talk show on Bernama TV tonight.

He added that after witnessing doctors who have been working so tirelessly, he felt that the fatigue that he sometimes feels was nothing compared to theirs.

“Sometimes, I feel tired, but when I look at the doctors who are exhausted, I try not to show my tiredness, because I know they are more tired than me,” he said.

“I just want to say thank you,” he added.