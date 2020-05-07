IRB extends operating hours at stamp duty, payment counters

Throughout the CMCO, the Inland Revenue Board will extend the operating hours of stamp duty and payment service counters at all branches until 3pm on working days. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will extend the operating hours of stamp duty and payment service counters at all branches until 3 pm on working days throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

IRB said prior to this the counters would only open till noon.

However, the revenue service centres in Kedah and Kelantan will only commence operations on May 10 and 11, respectively, the board said in a statement here today.

“The extension of the operating hours is to ensure smooth operation for individuals and parties who require urgent stamp duty requirements as well as fulfilling their tax obligations,” it said.

Any changes in its operational hours would be updated from time to time.

Enquiries can be directed to the board via HASiL Live Chat at 03-8911 1000 or 03-8911 1100 (overseas) or through a quick link at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov/MaklumBalas/ms-my, Facebook and Twitter. ― Bernama