Senior Minister: 17,107 currently in mandatory quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Another 350 Malaysians returned to the country yesterday and were put under mandatory quarantine, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The figure brings the entire total to 17,107 individuals who are serving their mandatory quarantine in 245 quarantine centres in the country as of today.

“The number of quarantine centres in operation throughout the country have remained the same since yesterday,” said Ismail Sabri in his daily security briefing.

Ismail Sabri added that a total of 29,026 Malaysians have since returned from overseas and have been quarantined since April 3.

Of these, he said 17,647 have completed their mandatory quarantine and allowed home since April 17.

Malaysia closed its borders to foreigners since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 in an effort to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

Mandatory quarantine procedures were enforced on April 3 among returning Malaysians from overseas.

On the compliance to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday, Ismail Sabri said the police, through the task force, had inspected a total of 17,728 premises where advice was given.

He said from the total, 1,057 supermarkets, 1,743 restaurants and 598 factories were inspected.

“The inspections also covered 325 land transportation terminals, 37 sea transportation terminals and 12 air transportation terminals.

“The task force also inspected a total of 9,259 private vehicles and 1,145 public vehicles yesterday,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister.



