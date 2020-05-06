Sarawak disaster committee identifies 525 projects costing RM22.1b for CMCO

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) May 1, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 6 — Sarawak’s Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has identified 525 projects, costing RM22.1 billion, for implementing during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the allocation for these projects comes from the federal and state governments and alternative fund.

“These projects are located within the green zones of the state,” he said in his daily media briefing.

He added the projects were identified and filtered by a special task force for the green zones, headed by State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said 42 of these projects, costing about RM16.6 billion, will be implemented by the various state ministries and agencies, such as the Utilities Ministry, Local Government and Housing Ministry, state Public Works Department, state Drainage and Irrigation Department and Regional Corridor of Development Authority.

Uggah said the movement of manpower, building materials and machinery from yellow or red zones to the green zones will not be allowed in the implementation of these projects.

He said SDMC has also identified 420 rural transformation programme projects, costing RM167.2 million, in the green zones for implementation under CMCO.

He added 59 of these projects, with a total cost of RM22.8 million, will be undertaken by the state agencies, such as the Rural Water Supply Department, state Public Works Department, state Drainage and Irrigation Department, Sarawak Energy Berhad and Land Custody Development Authority.

Uggah reminded the contractors involved in implementing the projects in the green zones to submit their health plans to SDMC in writing to fulfil the requirements of the Sarawak Protection of Public Health Ordinance 1999.