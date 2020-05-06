Melaka gives nod to hawkers, small traders to operate within housing areas during CMCO

Lendu assemblyman Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali takes his oath of office as the 12th Melaka Chief Minister at Dewan Seri Utama, Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Office in Ayer Keroh March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 6 — The Melaka government has allowed hawkers and small traders to conduct business within their housing areas during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in an effort to assist the low-income group affected by the Covid-19 situation.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali, however, said these businesses were still subject to standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health, the National Security Council and respective local authorities.

“The Melaka state government hopes that this leeway will help the hawkers and small traders in Melaka earn some income for use during the month of Ramadan and to prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“However, it should be noted that this permission may be immediately revoked if hawkers and traders do not comply with or violate the strict terms and conditions of the SOPs,” he said in a statement here last night.

Sulaiman said the food sector in the state which was permitted to operate during the CMCO, would only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services, and open until 9pm. — Bernama