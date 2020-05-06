EPF resuming selected services at branches in Penang, Kedah and Kelantan

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be resuming selected services at branches located within Penang on May 8, Kedah on May 10 and Kelantan on May 11.

EPF said the three states would be joining Federal Territories, Selangor, Perlis, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Terengganu that have resumed selected services beginning today while branches in Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak remained closed until further notice.

“As the EPF places the health of members and staff as the top priority, we will continue enforcing the following strict conditions for the identified branches,” it said in a statement today.

It said to limit the exposure of members and staff at all times, only simple and fast transactions requiring no physical contact including Age 50/55/60 Withdrawals, Health Withdrawals, mobile i-Akaun activation as well as updating of details would be available.

“All members must follow the EPF social distancing measures during their entire visit and visit can only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website www.kwsp.gov.my,” it said.

It added that employers are not allowed to visit branches as all services can be conducted via contacting their Employer Advisory Services officers. — Bernama