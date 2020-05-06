Cops confirm probe into online users who alleged health minister’s aides among those nabbed by MACC

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks to the media during a press conference at Bukit Aman, May 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The police today confirmed that they have begun investigations into several social media users who shared allegations that five officers and the minister of health were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed, during a press conference today, confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened following the report that was lodged by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“That investigation is by MACC, but on the report made by MOH, yes, we have opened an investigation paper on that,” he said briefly.

This came after MOH yesterday said it had lodged a police report against several social media users for sharing the allegations against those implicated.

The allegations surfaced after it was reported that several companies had been called up for questioning by the MACC to facilitate investigations into allegations over the awarding of contracts to supply laboratory equipment worth RM30 million.

The report stated that among those called up was a construction company which had allegedly acquired a laboratory construction project for the ministry.

However, the source cited in the report denied any claims of individuals attached to the ministry being arrested.

Later on, claims were made by several social media users, saying two of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba’s officers and three ministry officers were detained by the MACC, and “the health minister was implicated” in the investigation.

On Monday, Dr Adham issued a press statement supporting the MACC’s efforts to fight corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

However, the statement did not provide any context to why Dr Adham had issued such a statement.