Sibu hotel denies rumours of sick students in its premises

SIBU, May 5 — Premier Hotel Sibu which is one of the hotels designated as a quarantine centre here for returning students today rubbished a claim made over social media that some of the 98 students who were placed at the hotel as persons under surveillance (PUS) were sick.

Its sales manager Tony Hii told Bernama that the claim also alleged the affected students had sought medical treatment for high fever at a clinic here, was also not true.

“No, the allegation is not true,” he said in dismissing the rumour as fake news when contacted this evening, adding that the hotel would have sent any of the students to the hospital for treatment if anyone of them fell sick.

Furthermore, he said personnel from the Civil Defence Force and Rela were always on guard at the hotel after the premises was gazetted as a quarantine centre and it was not possible for the students to leave the hotel without the knowledge of the hotel management.

The fake news in the form of a voice message had been made viral among social app users here since yesterday, claiming that two of the PUS, who were students returning from Peninsular Malaysia, have sought medical treatment at a clinic for high fever.

The voice message by a man claimed he came across the students at the clinic where he heard the doctor telling the students to seek treatment at the Sibu Hospital and reprimanded them for leaving the hotel.

Apart from Premier Hotel, another 147 students are currently being quarantined at RH Hotel. Both hotels were chosen by the state government to accommodate the students returning to their hometowns via Sibu since April 30 as quarantine centres. — Bernama