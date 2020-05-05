Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri offer condolences to Corporal Safwan’s family

Safwan was killed on the spot after a Toyota Hilux ploughed into him at a roadblock on the Lekas Highway. — Picture by Farhan Najib

UALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have conveyed their condolences to the family of the late Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail.

In a statement today, Sultan Sharafuddin said the tragedy that befell Safwan was a most honourable sacrifice for religion, race and country.

“I am sad and regret this tragedy that befell him after he was hit by a drunk driver while he was on duty guarding the safety of the people.

“I view this reckless accident as serious and hope the perpetrator is punished accordingly,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also hoped that the late Safwan’s family remains strong in the face of this tragedy.

In the incident at 2.11am on Sunday, Safwan, 31, was killed on the spot when a four-wheel-drive Toyota Hilux, driven by a man believed drunk, ran over him when he was manning a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan toll plaza of the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas). — Bernama