No Malbatt 850-7 personnel infected with Covid-19, says Defence Force chief

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — No members of the Malaysian Battalion 850-7 (Malbatt 850-7) serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission have been infected with Covid-19, says Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

He said UNIFIL and Malbatt had issued guidelines and precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

“Malbatt has also implemented standard operating procedures while performing duty besides promoting good hygiene practices.

“The Malbatt 850-7’s mission in the country (Lebanon) is still ongoing,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The battalion was deployed to serve for a year under the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission since October last year.

According to news reports citing the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 737 cases of Covid-19 with 25 deaths have been reported in the country as of Sunday (May 3). — Bernama