Muhammad Adib’s father seeks AGC’s stand on committal proceedings against Tommy Thomas

Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, father of the late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, arrives for the public inquest at the Shah Alam Court March 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The father of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has submitted a representation to the new Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun to seek the Attorney General’s Chambers’ (AGC) stand on the committal proceeding application he filed against former AG Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

Lawyer Aidil Khalid, representing Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, said he had sent the letter of representation to the AG through fax and email yesterday.

He said the representation was to get the AGC's latest stance on whether it was standing firmly behind Thomas’ actions as the former AG, particularly in regards to media statements that had been the subject of court contempt proceedings, or whether the AGC had distanced itself from Thomas’ actions.

Aidil also expressed hope that the AGC will provide a reply so that he could advise Mohd Kassim on the next course of action.

The lawyer said the case management for the appeal, which was initially fixed today, has been vacated following the extension of the Movement Control Order.

“The judiciary e-filing system fixed Aug 12 for the next case management,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Kassim filed the appeal last Feb 11 against a High Court decision in allowing Thomas’ appeal to set aside the committal proceeding he filed against the then AG.

Judge Datuk Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid , in his judgment, said the Coroner’s Court had erred in allowing the application by Mohd Kassim to initiate committal proceeding against the AG, adding that Mohd Kassim, in his application, failed to draw the coroner’s attention to a media statement issued by the Attorney-General on May 28, 2019 as a whole.

Mohd Kassim filed the ex-parte application for a committal order against the AG on July 16 last year for allegedly insulting the court through the filing of an affidavit by the AG’s Chambers on April 3 on the firefighter’s death.

Muhammad Adib was seriously injured in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Subang Jaya, last year. He died on Dec 17, after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

Last Sept 27, the Coroner’s Court established that Muhammad Adib died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the riot. — Bernama



