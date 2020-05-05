Health Ministry lodges report against online users for alleging minister’s aides among those nabbed by MACC

Ministry of Health said today it has lodged a police report against several social media users for sharing allegations that five officers under the ministry and minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba were arrested by the MACC. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it has lodged a police report against several social media users for sharing allegations that five officers under the ministry and minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement, the ministry said it regrets the “slander” and hoped the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commssion (MCMC) will investigate the users.

It also requested for the public to not share the alleged slander.

According to the ministry, the allegations made by several of the users, had claimed that two of Dr Adham’s officers and three ministry officers were detained by the MACC, and “the health minister was implicated” in the investigation.

The statement today was initially issued by Dr Adham’s aide rather than the official ministry’s channels.

In addition, it did not mention the details of the police report lodged.

Earlier, Director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah refused to confirm whether the ministry was involved in awarding contracts to procure equipment for Covid-19 operation by direct negotiation, but said it is ready to cooperate with the MACC.

Astro Awani reported that several companies have been called up for questioning by the MACC to facilitate investigations into allegations over the awarding of contracts to supply laboratory equipment worth RM30 million.

The report stated that among those called up was a construction company which had allegedly acquired a laboratory construction project for the ministry.

However, the source cited in the report denied any claims of individuals attached to the ministry being arrested.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba issued a press statement supporting MACC’s efforts to fight corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

However, the statement did not provide any context to why Dr Adham had issued such a statement.

Under the government’s guidelines for emergency procurement, ministries and agencies are allowed to make purchases or appoint contractors to carry out works without having to follow the normal procurement procedures.

The report also quoted MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, urging the public not to make any speculations and let investigators complete their investigations.