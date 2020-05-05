FT minister: No go for pubs, restaurants selling liquor during CMCO

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said pubs and restaurants selling liquors are not allowed not operate during the whole period of conditional movement control order. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Pubs and restaurants selling liquors are not allowed not operate during the whole period of conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the ministry had received complaints from non-Muslims that some of these premises were operating at night in the city centre.

“The customers also seen not practising social distancing in pubs. I want to make this clear that pubs are not restaurants. Restaurants with pubs are also not considered as restaurants.

“Although they serve food, they are still included in the negative list as the karaoke and entertainment centres, and are not yet allowed to open for business,” he said in a Facebook live session today.

Annuar said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Enforcement Department has conducted checks on 91 premises around the city centre for CMCO compliance, yesterday.

“Some 36 of the total premises did not practise one-metre social distancing with their customers, 48 premises did not have social distance markers and 28 premises did not provide hand sanitisers,” he said, adding that some premises committed more than one offence.

Annuar said all premises have been directed to comply with the standard operating procedure as stated in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Although we have entered CMCO, the law is still applicable. Those who committed offences can be charged in court and face a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said DBKL would not hesitate to revoke the licence and blacklist any traders or hawkers found selling or lending their business licence to foreigners.

He said foreigners with tourist visa or no valid documents as well as those who overstayed or are holders of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card are not eligible to work, what more to own a business in the country. — Bernama