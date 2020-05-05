Finance minister briefs King on country's finances, economy

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz during an interview in Putrajaya March 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to brief and update the King on matters related to the nation’s finances and economy.

“I was granted an audience to meet with His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Monday 4th May 2020 to brief him on matters related to the nation’s finances and economy,” Tengku Zafrul said on his Facebook page.

He said the meeting covered the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s economy, businesses and employment as well as an update on the government’s plan to restart the economy.

Tengku Zafrul also briefed His Majesty on the current thinking and development of the short-term economic recovery plan.

“I wish to thank His Majesty for his graciousness and for the opportunity to share these updates as well as his continued care and concern for the Rakyat.” — Bernama