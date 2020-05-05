Anwar: Now in govt, PAS suddenly quiet when it comes to ‘Islamic agenda’

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has chided Islamist party PAS today for seemingly cutting down its intense criticism on issues involving Islam the moment it gets to join the federal government. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has chided Islamist party PAS today for seemingly cutting down its intense criticism on issues involving Islam the moment it gets to join the federal government.

The PKR president said PAS leaders have largely chosen to stay silent on many issues pertaining to the so-called Islamic agenda, or are related to the faith, comparing to when it was in the Opposition against the Pakatan Harapan government.

“You have to ask PAS leaders but as far as we can see yes, [their leaders are silent]. Golf clubs can open, the same with gambling outlets such as Sports Toto and alcohol factories that were allowed to operate [for a while],” Anwar said in a Facebook Live session.

“Meanwhile schools remain closed, the same goes with religious activities in mosques and there’s no strong [Islamic] voice opposing this or raising it up. This includes on drunk driving; this requires us to amend the law.

“That’s why Parliament must convene, but their voices have become mute,” he added, replying to a question from user Zawawi Mughni.

When he was asked by another user whether or not PAS’ apparent timidity is a victory for rivals-turned-ally MCA, the Port Dickson MP suggested that Muslims can instead raise up any issues themselves, rather than relying on PAS.

PAS is now in an ad hoc alliance with former enemies Umno in Barisan Nasional, and former PH member Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to form the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Three of its MPs were appointed as ministers, with president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang appointed a minister-level special envoy to the Middle East.

When it was in the opposition, PAS had stridently opposed PH on matters involving Islam, including participating in several mega rallies with Islamist coalition Ummah.

Both PAS and Ummah have largely stayed in the background since.