Water supply to Bandar Bukit Puchong to be restored by midnight

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Water supply disruption to several areas in Bandar Bukit Puchong in Sepang and Petaling districts following a burst pipe at the entrance of Apartment Baiduri Court in Bandar Bukit Puchong 2 is expected to be completely restored by midnight tonight.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri however said water supply to Apartment Baiduri Court is still affected as works on pipe connection to the apartment is still going on and would only be completed by 6 am tomorrow.

“As at 6 pm today, water supply to consumers in Bandar Bukit Puchong 1 to 9 in Petaling district and Bandar Bukit Puchong 10 to 17 in Sepang district has resumed in stages,” she said in a statement today.

She said Air Selangor is also supplying water via lorry tankers to the apartment.

According to Air Selangor, consumers can obtain the latest status via its Twitter, Facebook and, Instagram sites as well as its website, www.airselangor.com. — Bernama