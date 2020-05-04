Senior minister briefs Agong on MCO via teleconference

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob via teleconferencing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob via teleconferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Department, in a statement, said His Majesty was briefed on the role and efforts of the government in implementing the movement control order (MCO).

The statement said that during the 20-minute session, Al-Sultan Abdullah was also told of the measures and action taken by the Defence Ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces to tighten control at the country’s borders and to tackle the issue of illegal entry by foreigners.

“His Majesty also expressed his appreciation and thanks to the government especially frontliners for working tirelessly to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 can be stopped,” it added. — Bernama