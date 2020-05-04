Melaka to spend RM300m on drought mitigation project

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the Melaka government will undertake the Tasik Biru and Kesang River Mitigation project in Jasin as an alternative to address drought and to ensure continuous water supply in the state. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, May 4 — The Melaka government will undertake the Tasik Biru and Kesang River Mitigation project in Jasin, costing RM300 million, as an alternative to address drought and to ensure continuous water supply in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the project was an additional initiative by the state government besides the construction of the Jernih Dam in Alor Gajah and the Melaka Off River Storage (ORS) which will be implemented in stages beginning this year.

He said Melaka experienced two droughts a year and the existing dams relied on rainfall apart from the state was among five others with limited water resources besides Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Selangor.

“Through this project, water from Tasik Biru and Kesang River will be diverted directly to the Durian Tunggal Dam and the Jus Dam to reduce the dependence of the Durian Tunggal Dam on Melaka River.

“Therefore, we have submitted a letter dated April 22, to request for RM300 million from the Ministry of Environment and Water for the funding of the two projects,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the project was important based on the National Water Resources Study 2000-2025 that Melaka would experience water resource deficit by 2022 to meet the growing demand.

Meanwhile, he said the construction of the Jernih Dam, costing RM200 million, expected to commence this year and it would take 30 months to complete while the Melaka ORS project also to start this year, would be completed in August next year.

In the meantime, Sulaiman said, all dams and water catchment areas in the state will be planted with forest trees to replace the oil palm, in stages.

He said the effort was to ensure water supply to the dams and water catchment areas were not affected as oil palm trees consumed large amount of water to survive. — Bernama