Cuepacs calls for immediate probe into death of policeman hit by suspected drunk driver

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called for an immediate and detailed investigation into the case of a policeman who was killed after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver early this morning.

Its president Adnan Mat said in a statement today, stressed that prosecution should be carried out immediately if a crime has been committed.

“A heavy and fair punishment should be meted out as a lesson to all to ensure such incidents do not recur.

“Cuepacs expresses its condolences over the news and considered the incident to be a nightmare for all security forces and civil servants who are working to keep the country safe during the current Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” he said.

In the 2.11am incident, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, from Kajang district police headquarters died at the scene due to serious body and head injuries after he was hit by a four-wheel-drive near the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza at the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) in Kajang.

In the incident, the vehicle crashed into the victim, who was on duty manning a Covid-19 roadblock near the toll plaza.

In the meantime, Adnan urged the relevant parties to take seriously the safety of the security personnel on duty at the frontline.

“Cuepacs has also received various complaints including bureaucracy faced by policemen claiming for Covid-19 allowance amounting RM200.

“There are those who have been on duty for almost 30 days consecutively, were told to fill out various forms, submit bank statements and obtained approval from the department head before receiving the allowance when all the information required is already available,” he said. — Bernama