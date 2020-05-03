Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences to Corporal Safwan’s family

Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the installation of His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have expressed their condolences to the family of Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail.

Istana Negara in a statement tonight said Their Majesties expressed their sadness over the passing of the late Safwan and hoped that the family would face the loss with fortitude.

“Their Majesties highly appreciate his services and dedication as a member of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” according to the statement.

In the 2.11am incident, Safwan, 31, died at the scene due to severe body and head injuries after he was hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a suspected drunk driver at a roadblock at the Kajang South Toll Plaza on the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas). — Bernama