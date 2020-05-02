UMS students to start returning home on Tuesday

The first batch of university students arrive at the Northern Seberang Perai Land and District Office, Bukit Mertajam on a bus April 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA KINABALU, May 2 — Students of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) who have stayed back on campus since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 will be allowed to return home beginning Tuesday.

UMS deputy vice-chancellor (Student and Alumni Affairs) Associate Professor Raman Noordin said the students involved would be informed in stages of their travel schedule.

“The coordination of the students’ journey will be based on the conditions set by the state government and Sabah Health Department,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Raman said UMS would post updates on the matter in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Any enquiries can be directed to Student Affairs Department at 088-320060. —Bernama