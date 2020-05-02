Health worker among Sarawak’s nine new Covid-19 cases

A health worker in protective suits is seen after conducting Covid-19 testing at Lorong Jalan Puyuh, Shah Alam April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, May 2 — A healthcare worker from the Kuching district is among the nine positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported in the state today, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Apart from the healthcare worker, the committee said another positive case was also recorded from the Kuching district, three cases from Bau district, and two each from the Samarahan and Serian districts.

With the nine new cases, the total number of positive cases in Sarawak is 518 since the first case was recorded on March 13.

It said 19 cases have recovered and been discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), bringing the overall number of recoveries to 271 in the state.

The committee also said 227 positive cases are still being treated, with 200 of them at SGH, 12 at Sibu Hospital, 10 at Bintulu Hospital and five, Miri Hospital.

The committee said 172 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded today while 178 PUI cases are awaiting laboratory test results for the virus.

A total of 494 Sarawakians, who returned from outside the state, have registered themselves as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) and been placed under quarantine in hotels used as PUS centres for 14 days for Covid-19 detection while 146 other PUS cases have been asked to go home after the quarantine period.