CMCO: Labuan police to reduce roadblocks from three to one starting Monday

LABUAN, May 2 ― Labuan police have reduced the number of roadblocks from three to only one beginning Monday in line with the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said following the provisions in the CMCO compared to the previous movement control order (MCO), the focus was now on social distancing.

He said the existing number of military personnel will continue to be with the police in enforcing social distancing in public places including in eateries, supermarkets and hypermarkets, wet markets, and sports and recreational spots.

“Currently, we are mounting three roadblocks at Jalan Tun Mustapha, Jalan Patau-Patau and Sg Bangat, and beginning Monday, we will decide which area to be maintained or we may set up a new location for only one roadblock,” he told reporters before witnessing the departure of Labuan Matriculation College students to their hometowns in Sarawak at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal today.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will reduce roadblocks from Monday, and will focus on enforcing social distancing as well as curbing the entry of illegal immigrants and smuggling activities.

Inspector-General Of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said several roadblocks will also be shifted to locations that are found to be the entry points for illegals and smuggling activities.

In line with the government’s recent directive, the PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will increase their surveillance of the main routes which have been identified as being used by smugglers to bring in illegal immigrants. ― Bernama