Transport minister: Saripuddin appointed as Mavcom executive chairman

Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kassim would be replacing Nungsari Ahmad Radhi as Mavcom’s executive chairman. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, 1 Mei — Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kassim has been appointed as the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) executive chairman, effective May 4, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced today.

Saripuddin would be replacing Nungsari Ahmad Radhi, who tendered his resignation on April 10.

In a statement today, Wee said Saripuddin is a consummate professional civil servant who has served the government for nearly four decades, most recently as the Secretary-General of the Federal Territories Ministry.

He was also the former Secretary-General for the Ministries of Transport, Human Resources and Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism.

With his wide knowledge and experience across several transport sectors, Wee said Saripuddin had served on the boards of several port authorities, including Port Klang, Penang, Melaka, Labuan and Bintulu as well as for Prasarana Bhd, MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd and Railway Assets Corporation.

“On behalf of the ministry, I would like to thank Dr Nungsari for his invaluable leadership and service, and I wish him well always,” Wee said. — Bernama