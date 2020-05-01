PPIM calls for checks on retailers raising prices of goods

A customer buying a groceries at a supermarket in Cyberjaya April 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, May 1 — The Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) has asked the authorities to conduct frequent checks on the estimated 50 retail outlets operated by foreigners in Kelantan reported to be selling goods at hiked-up prices.

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani, said the people had been forced to patronise these shops during the movement control order (MCO) as they are located within the restricted 10-km radius of travel allowed by the MCO,

“We have received over 300 complaints that these shops sell the goods at prices 20 per cent than the usual,” he said, adding that they sell essential goods such as cooking oil, sugar, eggs and vegetables. It is learnt that the shops are owned by locals who have engaged the foreigners to run them.

Mohd Fared spoke to reporters after handing over essential goods contributed by Yayasan Che Mas to the Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (Kemudi) for its members.

He said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs should conduct frequent checks on these outlets to ensure that they do not raise prices arbitrarily.

“Firm legal action should be taken against anyone who raises the prices of goods arbitrarily during this difficult period,” he said. — Bernama