Melaka to allow four mosque officials to perform congregational Tarawih prayers

MELAKA, May 1 ― Only four mosques officials are allowed to perform Tarawih prayers in congregation at all mosques in the state beginning today.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali, however said, the four officials ― mosque chairman, imam, bilal and siak ― must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure set by the Health Ministry.

“Among the conditions that need to be fulfilled are to only perform eight rakaat (one complete set of prayers) of Tarawih prayers; not using loudspeakers; observing social distancing and the officials do not have Covid-19 symtpoms such as fever, sore throats, coughing or shortness of breath.

“The approval was given after a discussion between the Mufti's office and the Melaka Islamic Religious Department,” he said in a statement here last night.

Sulaiman said the state government had also agreed to allow Shariah courts in three districts namely Melaka Tengah, Jasin and Alor Gajah to sit in on urgent cases beginning May 4.

However he said, the courts were only allowed to operate for two days a week from 8am to 12pm throughout the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO) until May 12. ― Bernama