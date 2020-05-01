In Labour Day message, Azmin says digitisation a “new norm” to remain competitive, sustainable

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali observed that the Malaysian workforce has adapted quickly to the movement control order (MCO). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Digitisation is a step that local entrepreneurs must take to ensure that their companies remain competitive and sustainable in the “new normal” environment, where the workforce has to cope with various impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his Labour Day 2020 message today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also the International Trade and Industry Minister, observed that the Malaysian workforce has adapted quickly to the movement control order (MCO).

He said both employees and employers have increased their use of digital technology to ease their tasks; boosting their productivity and efficiency.

“The change also symbolises Malaysia's way forward towards becoming a developed nation in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, which emphasises sustainability in employment, good health, well-being and strategic cooperation,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin added that the competitiveness of the Malaysian economy relies on efforts to improve employees’ skills and expertise, hence, employers need to take the initiative to provide the best training programmes.

“In the current context, emphasis should also be given to personal hygiene, social distancing and other health measures in performing tasks,” he said.

He said digitisation will not only help to increase the efficiency and productivity of the workforce, but also enable companies to become e-commerce entities.

“There is no denying that digitisation is a step that local entrepreneurs must take to ensure that their companies remain competitive in this ‘new normal’ environment.

“This is the best time for us to fully focus on technological applications and innovations as catalysts to our way of thinking and our work,” said Mohamed Azmin.

The ‘new normal’ also provides the opportunity to encourage working from home.

“I believe with this development, companies across all economic sectors will change their way of working in the future and will focus on the importance on balancing productivity with family time,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin also took the opportunity to congratulate the people that had worked together with the government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Labour Day celebration is to appreciate the people’s contributions towards shared prosperity.

“I believe in the dignity of labour, that the world owes no man a living but that it owes every man an opportunity to make a living,” he added. ― Bernama