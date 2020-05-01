Fomca: Beware of scammers creating fake websites of govt agencies, banks

Fomca has advised the public to be wary of scammers who try to deceive consumers by creating social networking sites and websites similar to that of government agencies and banks. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) has advised the public to be wary of scammers who try to deceive consumers by creating social networking sites and websites similar to that of government agencies and banks.

Fomca’s chief operating officer T. Saravanan said scammers were using technical skills to duplicate the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN)’s and banks’ websites and social media pages, to cheat users who were facing financial constraints during the movement control order (MCO).

“Scammers will look for vulnerable consumers, especially senior citizens who are currently facing financial constraints.

“Therefore, consumers are advised to check in advance the information they receive either through the short message service (SMS), phone call or e-mail,” he said in a statement here today.

He said consumers were also advised not to give their personal details such as bank account numbers, identity card numbers and so on to anyone.

“Please contact the bank or LHDN’s official phone lines if you have received any calls asking for your personal details, for verification,” he said. — Bernama