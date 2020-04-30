Man found dead after stabbing wife, father-in-law in Bangi

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said prior to the incident, at 12.03am, police had received a report regarding a fight between the husband and wife, both in their early 40s. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A man hanged himself after stabbing his wife and father-in-law in a house in Bangi near here after midnight last night.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said prior to the incident, at 12.03am, police had received a report regarding a fight between the husband and wife, both in their early 40s.

“According to the report, the victim (wife) was hit with a stick in the back by the suspect and it is understood that the incident was due to financial problems.

“All three had turned up when lodging the report. Thereafter, she, her father and the suspect went home by car to retrieve some documents for the purpose of going to the hospital. The couple were trying to settle the discord peacefully,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohd Zaid said throughout the trip, the suspect did no show any aggressive behaviour but when they reached the house, he immediately ran inside, took a knife and stabbed her and her father.

Both victims were sent to the Serdang Hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, he said.

Mohd Zaid said the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injuries with a weapon while the suspect’s death was classified as sudden death. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]