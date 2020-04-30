JKJR to be absorbed into RTD, effective tomorrow

The Transport Ministry in a statement today said the exercise is carried out under provisions of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Road Transport Rules. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Effective tomorrow, the roles and functions of the Road Safety Department (JKJR) will be absorbed into the Road Transport Department (RTD) as part of efforts to strengthen all departments under the Transport Ministry.

The ministry in a statement today said the exercise is carried out under provisions of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Road Transport Rules.

The ministry also assured no JKJR personnel would be retrenched following the exercise.

“Instead, they will resume their duties at RTD as the leading road safety advocates to increase awareness on road safety and to reduce death rates and injuries due to road crashes.

“The staff will continue to play a role as coordinator for new initiatives toward improving road safety,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the ministry hopes the absorption will further improve and enhance the governance of the departments responsible for road safety matters, thus benefiting all Malaysians. — Bernama