IGP: MCO offenders not recorded in criminal register

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The names of those found guilty of violating the movement control order (MCO) would not be recorded in the criminal register.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador when contacted by Bernama confirmed the names of MCO violators would not be entered into the Royal Malaysia Police criminal record system.

“MCO offenders would not be recorded in the criminal register,” he said when asked to comment on whether MCO violators would have criminal record after being detained.

He said even though their names were not recorded, it did not mean the people could breach the MCO implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“Members of the public have to comply with MCO as the punishment and jail sentence on those who defy the MCO is painful,” he said.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 683 individuals were held over MCO violations yesterday (April 29), bringing the cumulative total number of arrests as at yesterday to 22,432 individuals. — Bernama