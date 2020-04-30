CID chief: Prosecution of inspector accused of raping Mongolian women proof no quarter given for errant cops

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman April 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed today said that the police department had shown integrity and transparency in the charging of an inspector alleged to have sexually exploited two Mongolian women.

He said that it was unfortunate that certain quarters doubted the police force’s integrity in handling the case, which involves one of its own.

“The action to accuse the suspect, in this case, shows that the police force does not protect anyone from criminal wrongdoings regardless of status and position. No one should question the integrity of the police force in handling the matter, even though it involved one of our own.

“We would like to remind those who are skeptical, prejudiced or underestimate the professionalism of the police to be cautious in issuing premature statements regarding this case,” he said.

Huzir added that the police would not hesitate to take action against those who try to incite negative perception against the police department.

The police officer in question was yesterday charged with exploiting two Mongolian women earlier this month, and is expected to be charged again today for rape and outrage of their modesty.

The suspect — 30-year-old Hazrul Hizham Ghazali — will be charged under Section 376(2)(f) of the Penal Code for rape, with consent obtained by using his position of authority and Section 354 for using criminal force to outrage their modesty.

Yesterday, he pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking of the two Mongolian women, aged 20 and 36 at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on April 10 at 10.30pm and 8.30pm on April 11.

He was slapped with two charges under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act.

The charge was read before Sessions Court judge Tasnim Abu Bakar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two women were arrested at a roadblock but were taken to a hotel in Petaling Jaya instead.

He said initial investigations revealed that the duo did not have complete travel documents and were suspected to be involved in immoral activities.

Police have proceeded with an interim protection order for them.

Tasnim fixed June 17 for the case to be mentioned and set bail at RM10,000 for each charge with one surety.

If found guilty, Hazrul, who is attached to the Petaling Jaya police headquarters, could be jailed between three to 20 years.



