Welfare Dept says distributed over 300,000 food baskets so far

People drop off food and basic necessities at Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order April 15, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Welfare Department (JKM) has distributed 336,916 food baskets benefiting 1.34 million households throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

In a statement today, its director-general Zulkifli Ismail said that the food baskets delivered did not include the donation from non-government organisations (NGO), the private sector, individuals and others.

“Throughout the MCO period, JKM has been granted the responsibility to coordinate and manage the distribution of food baskets with the Civil Defence Force (APM) and Rela to the needy nationwide.

“Funds for the food baskets were allocated from the Finance Ministry and the Covid-19 Fund. JKM had also assisted the distribution of other items donated by NGO, private companies, individuals and others,” said Zulkifli.

He added that starting tomorrow, the department will streamline its food basket delivery system to ensure more efficient distribution.

Among the basic necessities being delivered to households include rice, cooking oil, sugar, wheat flour, condensed milk, salt, bihun, dried fish/anchovies, soy sauce, chilli sauce, sardines, tea, coffee, biscuits, spices and dried chili.

He also gave an assurance that if there were a shortage of the abovementioned items, the state and district level JKM offices will find replenish its supply accordingly.

Zulkifli also requested the public to contact the department at 03-8323 1996, or its nearest district office or through Talian Kasih at 15999 if the public has information on any households that have yet to receive the food aid.



