MRT Corp says to review of rental waiver period if MCO extended

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) will review the rental waiver period for retailers operating at the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line stations if the movement control order (MCO) is extended beyond June 30, which is the end of the current three-month waiver period.

MRT Corp chief executive officer Abdul Yazid Kassim said it had waived three months' rental for retailers beginning April 1, in line with the government's decision for all government-owned companies to implement steps to help businesses facing difficulties due to the impact of Covid-19.

“With the MCO, public transport usage has dropped drastically and this impacted the business of the outlets.

“We hope that the rental waiver will help the retailers weather the tough business environment caused by the MCO as our retailers depend very much on commuters and free movement of people,” he said in a statement today.

He said nine companies with 39 outlets between them, out of which about 80 per cent are convenience stores, will benefit from the waiver, which will result in cumulative savings of about RM400,000.

Meanwhile, Abdul Yazid said MRT Corp together with its employees had donated RM40,100 to the Health Ministry's Covid-19 Fund for purchasing personal protective equipment for medical frontliners and also equipment to treat Covid-19 victims.

“All of us in MRT Corp want to play a part in the fight against the pandemic and we want to show our support to the medical frontliners who are working selflessly to protect the country from the virus,” he said. ― Bernama