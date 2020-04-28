Jalan Othman market trader’s wife latest to test positive for Covid-19, says Petaling district officer

Petaling district officer Johary Anuar speaks to reporters in front of the Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — The wife of a market trader from the Jalan Othman wet market who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week has herself contracted the virus.

Petaling District Officer and disaster committee chairman Johary Anuar said his office was informed yesterday by the Health Ministry that the wife of the market trader tested positive for Covid-19.

She does not work at the market.

“We were informed yesterday on this. But the wife of the market trader does not work at the market.

“So far the positive case recorded at the Jalan Othman market remains at one,” he told reporters during a press conference today.

The Jalan Othman wet market, or popularly known as Pasar Besar Jalan Othman, in PJ Old Town was ordered shut on Monday morning to make way for screening and swabbing tests for traders and workers, while sanitisation works were conducted yesterday morning.

It was reported that both cases in the Jalan Othman and Taman Megah markets are linked to the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market, otherwise known as the Selayang wholesale market, which had earlier recorded 28 positive cases.

Last Monday, eight parcels of residential area surrounding the Selayang wholesale market were imposed with the enhanced movement control order to prevent further spreading of Covid-19.

Both the Selayang wholesale market and Pasar Borong Harian Selayang (old Selayang wholesale market) were shut to make way for sanitisation works.

On Saturday, authorities expanded the EMCO area to include Selayang Baru.