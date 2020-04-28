Health D-G: Still no cases of Covid-19 reinfection detected

Health D-G Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the number of patients with weak positive results — indicative of virus shedding — remained at five and they were under close observation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― The Health director-general maintained that Malaysia has not had any former Covid-19 patient being reinfected and only a handful of patients with weak positive results for the disease.

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told the daily Covid-19 press conference the number of patients with weak positive results — indicative of virus shedding — remained at five and they were under close observation.

“We do follow-ups once they are discharged, if they have new symptoms, they will call us. So far, no reinfection. We do have maybe residual (traces) during the virus shedding period. Five cases we have (identified) is virus shedding. What is important is that we observe them closely.

“If they have a full-blown infection, it’s a different matter,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He explained that during the virus shedding period, former Covid-19 patients are no longer infectious.

The ministry also counselled recovered patients on how to avoid reinfection, he said.

Non-definitive studies on Covid-19 suggest that only a handful of former patients develop antibodies against the virus but not enough to provide any immunity against future reinfection.