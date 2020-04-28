EMCO: FT minister says setting up special fund to pay for foreigners’ food supply

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa visits the homeless at the temporary shelter in Pusat Komuniti Sentul Perdana, Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Only 6,000 locals compared to 16,000 foreigners live in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas around north of Kuala Lumpur’s City Centre and Selayang wholesale market, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said based on the latest census carried out in the area, it was found that out of the total population of 22,000, 16,000 were foreigners, including Rohingya refugees holding the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards.

“When the initial census was taken there were only 10,000 foreigners but after a more thorough census the figure rose to 16,000 (foreigners).

“But all the people in the EMCO areas, including foreigners will be provided with food.

“We won’t be using the taxpayers money for their food supply, so a special fund is being set up to raise money to buy basic food for foreigners in the EMCO areas,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio titled Management of Covid-19 and the Federal Territory MCO here, today. — Bernama



