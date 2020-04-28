18-year-old involved in gang robbery nabbed after taking advantage of MCO to make their move

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to the media at the Petaling Jaya Police District Headquarters April 28, 2020. He said the gang was believed to be involved in a robbery in Bandar Utama on Wednesday. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — An 18-year-old youth who was part of a gang of robbers who took advantage of the movement control order (MCO) to “make their move”, was arrested by police yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the gang was believed to be involved in a robbery in Bandar Utama here on Wednesday.

“Based on intelligence, we raided a house in Kampung Ampang Indah at 6 pm yesterday.

“We seized an imitation pistol that is believed to have been used to frighten the victim and we believe that the suspect was involved in gang robbery. We will trace his accomplices,”he told a press conference here today.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect had 11 criminal records involving drugs and carjacking.

The suspect has been placed on two-day remand from today to facilitate investigations. — Bernama