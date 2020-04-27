Wisma Putra: Malaysia consistently advocates nuclear disarmament

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Malaysia has consistently advocated nuclear disarmament in international fora and supports all efforts towards total elimination of nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, here, today, noted that within the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) fora, Malaysia joined other like-minded states in urging for more progress to be made with regard to nuclear disarmament.

“To this effect, Malaysia will be chairing Main Committee I on Nuclear Disarmament at the 2020 NPT Review Conference, when it convenes,” said the statement.

The Conference, initially scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 22, had been postponed to a later date in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry also said, in observing this 50th anniversary of the NPT’s entry into force, Malaysia would continue to work closely with other States Parties to ensure that nuclear disarmament remained a priority towards realising the long overdue goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

“The year 2020 is a symbolic milestone for the NPT, as it marks the 50th anniversary since the Treaty’s entry into force in 1970, and the 25th anniversary of its indefinite extension in 1995.

“The NPT has played an invaluable role in the preservation of international peace and security for the past five decades, by preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and imposing a legal obligation on the five Nuclear Weapon States to eliminate their nuclear arsenals, towards a nuclear-weapon-free world,” it said.

NPT had also guaranteed the right for its States Parties to harness the benefits of the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, which is now widely applied in various fields, amongst others, agriculture, environment, industry, and medicine. — Bernama