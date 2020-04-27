Covid-19 among topics discussed between Muhyiddin and Qatar emir

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin received a telephone call from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The current global Covid-19 pandemic was among the topics discussed between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani today.

Muhyiddin who received a telephone call from the Qatari Emir said Sheikh Tamim followed closely the measures taken by Malaysia to curb the spread of the disease.

“His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also shared information on Covid-19. I also expressed our appreciation on behalf of the government over the assistance provided by Qatar to help eight Malaysians infected with Covid-19 in the country,” said Muhyiddin via a post on his Facebook site.

Apart from the virus infection, they also discussed bilateral relations and interests between the two countries.

“We also talked about various matters towards empowering the bilateral relationship between the two countries including trade and economic issues.

“We also renew our commitment to continue strengthening existing diplomatic relations while exploring new potentials that will benefit both countries,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Sheikh Tamim also congratulated him on being appointed as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

He added that Sheikh Tamim has also invited him to visit Qatar after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“I also made a similar invitation to him to visit Malaysia,” he said.

Muhyiddin was appointed as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia on February 29. — Bernama