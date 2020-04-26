Thunderstorm warning nationwide up to 10pm tonight

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning, with heavy rain and strong winds, in several areas nationwide until 10 pm today.

MetMalaysia in a statement said the states forecast to be affected were Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Labuan.

Other areas expected to be affected are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Bera and Rompin in Pahang; Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song, Kapit dan Bukit Mabong), Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri dan Marudi) and Limbang in Sarawak; Sandakan (Tongod) and the interiors of Sabah (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort). — Bernama