Ismail Sabri: Veterinary clinics allowed to treat pets but by appointment only

Ismail Sabri said the government has agreed to allow animal clinics or veterinary clinics to operate. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Veterinary clinics are allowed to treat pets but with a condition that pet owners seek an appointment first with their nearest veterinarian, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob

In his daily non-health press briefings, Ismail Sabri said this is to help veterinarian clinics avoid crowds gathering at these locations.

“Many animal lovers have asked whether veterinary clinics are open, if veterinary clinics are not open then their sick pets are not able to seek medical treatment.

“The government has agreed that animal clinics or veterinary clinics are allowed to operate but service is based on appointments.

“Pet owners can call the nearest veterinary clinic to get the appointment dates in advance. This is to avoid congestion at the veterinary clinics,’’ he said.